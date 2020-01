By: admin

Published January 10, 2020, in Obituaries

Ralph A. Doering, 64, passed away Dec. 31, 2019.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries in Omaha, Neb. Internment was Monday, Jan. 6, in the Butler Cemetery at Letcher.

Ralph was born July 27, 1955.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pam; children, Matt (Heather) Doering and Jessica (Nick) Bruno; six grandchildren; and his large extended family and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Lyle and Tony.