By: admin

Published May 8, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

Each year the sports staff at the Q107 and KORN Country radio stations announce a boys’ team and a girls’ team of Elite Eight Athletes of the Year in their coverage area. Among those receiving the honor to be named to the teams this year was Sanborn Central/Woonsocket’s Noah Dickson for his performances on the basketball court.

Dickson ended his high-school basketball career as a Blackhawk with several records to show for his efforts including: most points scored in a single game with 32, most points scored in a season with 434, highest points per game average with 20.6, most rebounds in a single game of 21, most rebounds in a season with 307, and the best rebound average in a season with 13.3. He is also the co-op’s leading scorer with 1,372 career points and all-time leading rebounder with a total of 835.