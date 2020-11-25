By: admin

Published November 25, 2020, in 4-H, Area News

Greetings from the 4-H Extension office!

Youth and adults along with their favorite dog joined the dog obedience training series recently offered by Christy Zoss and Sanborn County 4-H. Participants met each week to work on basic obedience such as heel, sit and stay. Dogs ranged in age from 10 weeks old on up to senior dogs.

The bond between human and dog is always one that amazes me! I got a new puppy last fall and knew that dog obedience was going to be a must. Luckily, my daughter Kaycee volunteered to show “Hazel” this past summer in 4-H. Throughout their experiences, we have learned quite a bit about training dogs. A head strong dog and kid make quite the pair! Last winter I read a book called “How to raise the perfect dog” by Cesar Millan. I had seen the show on TV, and I was intrigued. It is a good read and I recommend it for anyone who is thinking about getting a dog or is recently starting out with one. Consistent messaging from the handler is invaluable. This is especially seen when you have a family dog. All members of the family should be able to have their dog perform the basic commands.

Our own local dog whisperer, Christy Zoss, shared her insights, tips and tricks throughout the five-week series. Christy owns her own pet grooming business near Forestburg. Participants from Jerauld and Sanborn counties saw marked improvement in their dog’s behavior. Again, that consistent messaging rings true!

The 4-H dog project encompasses different components beyond obedience such as agility where a dog moves through an obstacle course. Rally which combines fast paced agility with obedience. And lastly, showmanship where you and your dog work as a team, showing that you are composed, and in control always. If you are interested in learning more, contact the Extension office.

We look forward to 2021 and having another dog training series with Christy. Thank you to all who attended and keep up the practice with your hound. Thank you to Christy Zoss for sharing her time with us!

