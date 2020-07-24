By: admin

Published July 24, 2020, in Obituaries

Donna Burkel, 73, of Woonsocket, died of natural causes at her home on Friday, July 18, 2020.

Her funeral service was held Wednesday, July 22, at the Basham Funeral Chapel in Woonsocket at 1 p.m. Visitation was held Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial was at the Restlawn Memory Garden Cemetery in Huron. Rev. Zach Kingery officiated.

Donna Jean Burkel, the daughter of Roland and Blanche (Hibbard) Wieting, was born on March 8, 1947, in Huron. She lived on a farm near Hitchcock until 1957 when she moved to Huron with her family. In October of 1958, they moved to Woonsocket. On Feb. 17,1973, Donna was united in marriage to Donald Burkel in Wessington Springs.

Donna worked at various places in and around Woonsocket, Alpena, and Huron as a well-known cook and most recently as store help at the Salvation Army in Huron. Donna’s beloved hobbies were cooking and tending her vegetable and flower gardens. She loved her family and friends.

Donna was survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald of Woonsocket; children, Danaee Marquette of Aurora, Jona Hokanson (Mike Wanous) of Huron, Mathew (Sarah) Burkel of Woonsocket, and Curtis Burkel of Woonsocket; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Rolanda Larive of Huron; and numerous family and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Blanche; brother, Elroy Wieting; sister, Mary Johnson; son, Daniel Thompson; and granddaughter, Isabel Burkel.