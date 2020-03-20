By: admin

Published March 20, 2020, in Obituaries

Eunice S. Olson, 92, of Woonsocket, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Avera Brady Health Nursing Home in Mitchell.

Her funeral service was held Saturday, March 14, at the Forestburg 4-H building. Burial was in the Silver Creek Cemetery, rural Woonsocket. Visitation was Friday, March 13, at the Basham Funeral Home in Woonsocket and one hour prior to the service in Forestburg.

Eunice Sofia Pearson was born Dec. 11, 1927, to Bert and Ella (Mauer) Pearson on the family farm near Forestburg. She attended the Mauer School until eighth grade and then attended Forestburg High School until she graduated in 1945. After graduation she attended General Beadle State Teachers College in Madison. She started teaching country school at the age of 17. She returned to General Beadle for a second-year degree, which increased her salary. She continued teaching until 1950.

She married Arthur Olson in 1948. They bought a farm northwest of Forestburg, started farming and continued until 2009 when Arthur passed away. Her family continues operating the family farm.

She was a life-long member of Forestburg Lutheran Church. She spent the last five years at Brady, where she enjoyed spending her time with friends and staff.

She is survived by six children, Gary (Karla) Olson of Woonsocket, Terry (Lori) Olson of Rapid City, Carol (Bill) Krumrei of Kansas City, Dale (Jackie) Olson of Woonsocket, Luci (Jim) Grassel of Woonsocket and Lori (Jack) Sturgeon of Lehi, Utah; and 69 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Art; her parents; two brothers and two sisters.