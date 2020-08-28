By: admin

Published August 28, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Larry Gene Faller, 67, died at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Friday, Aug. 14. Faller was convicted in the 1972 shooting murder of Pearl Warner, 74, of Woonsocket, and was serving a life sentence.

On the night of Jan. 15, 1972, Faller, a Plankinton native that had been residing in Woonsocket for approximately four months, shot Volney T. Warner in the back with a .22 caliber bolt-action rifle through a window at the Warner’s home as Mr. Warner got up to change the channel on the television. When Mrs. Warner went to her husband’s aid, Faller then shot her in the abdomen. The Warners were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Mitchell for their injuries.

When Mrs. Warner’s condition deteriorated, she was transported to the Hennepin County Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., where she passed away on March 10, 1972, from kidney failure that resulted from complications from the injury that she sustained in the shooting. Mr. Warner was released from the Mitchell hospital.

…Learn more in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.