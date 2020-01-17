By: admin

Published January 17, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Bailey Feistner competed this past week in the 100th Western National Roundup Competition and received third place in the Individual Horse Presentation Category. The Western National Roundup provides a place for youth to compete nationally while encouraging teamwork and self-confidence, focusing on the missions of 4-H.

Bailey competed in the Individual Horse Presentation where she delivered a nine to 12 minute illustrated talk about a topic within the horse industry. Bailey’s presentation was titled, ‘Rodeo Queen 101.’ To be eligible to compete, Bailey first won this category at the South Dakota State Horse Show.

Bailey’s entry into the Western Roundup was sponsored by the South Dakota 4-H Livestock Industry Trust Board. Bailey is from Woonsocket. She is a member of the Town and Kountry Red Group 4-H club and the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Feistner.