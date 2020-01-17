Feistner places at National Roundup Competition

By:
Published January 17, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

BAILEY FEISTNER poses with her awards she earned at the Western National Roundup.

Bailey Feistner competed this past week in the 100th Western National Roundup Competition and received third place in the Individual Horse Presentation Category. The Western National Roundup provides a place for youth to compete nationally while encouraging teamwork and self-confidence, focusing on the missions of 4-H.

Bailey competed in the Individual Horse Presentation where she delivered a nine to 12 minute illustrated talk about a topic within the horse industry.  Bailey’s presentation was titled, ‘Rodeo Queen 101.’  To be eligible to compete, Bailey first won this category at the South Dakota State Horse Show.

Bailey’s entry into the Western Roundup was sponsored by the South Dakota 4-H Livestock Industry Trust Board. Bailey is from Woonsocket. She is a member of the Town and Kountry Red Group 4-H club and the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Feistner.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 17, 2020, 8:40 pm
    Cloudy
    24°F
    real feel: 7°F
    humidity: 100%
    wind speed: 16 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 20 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 29, 2019 December 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 January 1, 2020 January 2, 2020 January 3, 2020 January 4, 2020
    January 5, 2020 January 6, 2020 January 7, 2020 January 8, 2020 January 9, 2020 January 10, 2020 January 11, 2020
    January 12, 2020 January 13, 2020 January 14, 2020 January 15, 2020 January 16, 2020 January 17, 2020 January 18, 2020
    January 19, 2020 January 20, 2020 January 21, 2020 January 22, 2020 January 23, 2020 January 24, 2020 January 25, 2020
    January 26, 2020 January 27, 2020 January 28, 2020 January 29, 2020 January 30, 2020 January 31, 2020 February 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 