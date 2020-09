By: admin

Published September 4, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Saturday, Aug. 29, the Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket was called out to a hay fire six miles east of Woonsocket. Jason White was moving some hay bales with his hay mover and a fire broke out amongst the bales. Thanks to the fire department and the quick help of some farmers in the area, the fire was put out before it could spread to any area other than the hay and the road.

…See an additional photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!