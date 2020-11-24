By: admin

Published November 24, 2020, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket was called out to a house fire in Forestburg. Dean Morgan’s trailer house was heavily damaged by fire and smoke. They believe the fire started in the addition that had been built on at one end of the home. The addition was completely destroyed. That end of the trailer house took on heavy fire and smoke damage. However, Fire Chief Travis Coulthard stated, “Things on the other end of the trailer house could probably be salvaged; they would probably smell like smoke but could be saved from the wreckage of what was left of the house.”

What is left of the home is not livable, and Chief Coulthard did not know what the plans were for rebuilding or correcting the damage.

