Forestburg Melon Festival takes place as COVID Cruise this year

By:
Published August 21, 2020, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Melon Fest in Forestburg was conducted differently. In order to try to keep a social distance and still have an enjoyable event, the committee organized what they called the COVID Cruise. Cars of all types, along with a few motorcycles, lined up in Forestburg and then traveled together to Woonsocket, then to Letcher, and then back to Forestburg. They were led by fire trucks from the Woonsocket, Artesian and Letcher Fire Departments.
In addition to the parade of cars to celebrate, they collected food and money for the Sanborn County Food Pantry. They also had door prizes that were given away once the cruise was over and everyone was back in Forestburg. They sold raffle tickets for other prizes and en-joyed each other’s company in small groups to end the evening of fun. The weather worked out perfectly, and participation was better than expected. They will now work on plans for next year’s festival, which everyone hopes will be closer to the events they have had in the past.

