Published November 25, 2020, in Obituaries

Gerald Conley, 77, of Woonsocket, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Graveside services were held Monday, Nov. 23, at Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements were with the Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Gerald “Jerry” Conley was born April 5, 1943, to Lorraine (Giblin) Engelbritson and Beryl Conley in Sioux City, Iowa. Jerry grew up in Sioux City and later moved to Mitchell where he attended and graduated from Mitchell High School in 1962. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1965.

Jerry spent most of his adult life working in California and Arizona. He moved back to South Dakota in 2008. Jerry spent three-and-a-half years in Inwood, Iowa in the Veterans Foster Program and the last nine years at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket, where he was wonderfully cared for.

Jerry enjoyed life to the fullest. He always had a “tall story” to entertain with. He was happiest when he was around people sharing stories.

Jerry is survived by his cousins, Beryl Grohs of Victorville, Calif., Gary Grohs of Montgomery, Texas, Bill Maxwell of Clarendon Hills, Ill., Ken Giblin, Mike Giblin, and Kevin Giblin, all of Mitchell, and Diana Navin of Sioux Falls.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.