Published October 9, 2020, in Obituaries

Golda M. Tebay, 99, of Huron, formerly of Alpena, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Huron Regional Medical Center.

A private family service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron with burial at Rest Haven Cemetery in Alpena. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. with the family present from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Welter Funeral Home with a prayer service starting at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. Please follow the CDC guidelines and masks are recommended.

Golda M. Tebay was born on March 8, 1921, to Jens and Anna (Bergeleen) Peterson on the family farm in rural Alpena. She was baptized in the Earlville Lutheran Church northwest of Alpena and confirmed in the Bethany Lutheran Church in Woonsocket. She attended school and graduated from Alpena High School in 1939.

On Feb. 15, 1940, Golda married Paul Tebay of Alpena. They were married for 65 years. Golda was a homemaker, and after her children were in school, she started working in the family business and continued this for 12 years. Golda was also a bookkeeper for four years.

Golda transferred her membership to the United Parish of Alpena in 1935 and was an active member joining the WSCS later named the UMW. Golda enjoyed traveling, playing cards, reading, music, and attending her grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s many activities.

Grateful for having shared in Golda’s life are her six children, Darrell (Linda) of Wessington Springs, Delayne (WyAnn) of Huron, Doreen (Darwin) Ochsner, Diana (Lynn) Presuhn and Dallas “Butch” (Susan), all of Alpena, and Debra (Scott) Manning of Miller; 14 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Golda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; an infant son, Duane; a daughter, Donna; a great-granddaughter, Haley Tebay; sister, Doris Huether; four brothers: Kenny, Merrill, Julian, and Chet Peterson; two brothers-in-law; and five sisters-in-law.