By: admin

Published May 15, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

SPEARFISH – More than 300 graduates were recognized during the 179th Black Hills State University Commencement Ceremony, which was held virtually on Friday, May 8. Rep. Dusty Johnson delivered the commencement address.

Tayla Gottlob, of Woonsocket, was among the graduates, graduating Summa Cum Laude, majoring in Special Education. Summa Cum Laude honors are designated to those who graduated with a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

BHSU encourages attendees to share their commencement story on social media with the hashtag #BHSU2020 in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts.