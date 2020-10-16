By: admin

Published October 16, 2020, in Obituaries

Grace M. Zimmerman, 93, of Huron, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Huron Regional Medical Center.

Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron with burial at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Her funeral will be live-streamed through the Welter Funeral Home Facebook page at the start of her funeral service. CDC guidelines are in place, and masks are required for the visitation/funeral service.

Grace, the daughter of Walter and Ruby Hay, was born on June 21, 1927, at Devil’s Lake, N.D. She attended school at McKinley in Huron. Grace met her future husband, Oliver Zimmerman, while roller-skating and was impressed by the back flips that he would do for her that won her heart.

Grace married Oliver Zimmerman on Oct. 19, 1949, at the United Methodist Church in Huron. The couple made their home on the family farm near Forestburg. Grace was a homemaker, and her brothers looked forward to her meals, especially her chocolate cake when they came out to hunt on the family farm. She was a 4-H leader and judge for the State Fair and many counties in the area for over 50 years. She was also a member of Women’s Extension.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her daughter, Connie (Todd) Paye of Cavour; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother, Kenny (Faye) Hay of Parker; sisters-in-law, Virginia Baysinger of Huron and Kathleen Zimmerman of Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oliver in 2014; daughter, Sandra Zimmerman; son, Douglas Zimmerman; grandson, Dylan Paye; and her six brothers and sisters.