By: admin

Published February 7, 2020, in Area News, Sports, Woonsocket

The Brandon Valley Hockey Association Mite Red team took the championship at the tournament in Mitchell this past weekend. Athena Zell, daughter of Lance and Mallory Zell, and granddaughter of Richard and Joyce Zell of Woonsocket, was a recipient of a Player of the Game award after the Championship game. It’s called the Candy Cup tournament, and BVHA Mites Red were in the B pool with three other teams. They won their pool play and battled it out with Worthington from the second B pool for the Championship game. It was a neck and neck game and ended tied 3-3. It came down to overall points for the weekend and BVHA won 31-23. BVHA Mite Black also competed in the A pool and took third. The teamwork and sportsmanship shown by these seven-and-eight-year-old athletes was absolutely outstanding!

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!