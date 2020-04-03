GREGORY WEILAND

Rapid City

By:
Published April 3, 2020, in Obituaries

Gregory H. Weiland, 68, of Rapid City, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Gregory was born March 11, 1951, to Harold and Valeria (Erps) Weiland in Scotland. He was raised in Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1969. After graduating college, he joined the Weiland family painting business and eventually took over until his retirement in 2016. He served as President of the Jaycees and the Rapid City Trap Club. He was a faithful member of St. Terese Church.

He loved hunting, fishing, camping, riding his Harley and the other toys he collected along the way. He enjoyed his yearly rides and gatherings during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

He is survived by his two sisters, Deb (Tim) Callahan and Nancy (Larry) VanOverschelde; a brother, Brad Weiland; four nephews, Brian, Brad, Philip and Cody; six nieces, Katie, Krista, Lora, Anna, Lisa and Ashley; eight great-nieces; six great-nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

