By: admin

Published January 3, 2020, in Obituaries

Harold J. Joerger, 87, of Aitkin, Minn., died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.

Funeral Mass was Monday, Dec. 30, at Saint James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Father David Forsman officiated. Burial with military honors was at Saint Thomas Cemetery in Aitkin. Visitation was held with a Rosary service at Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Visitation continued one hour prior to the service at the church.

Harold was born June 14, 1932, in Forestburg to Xavier and Ellen (Larson) Joerger. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Henritta Joyce Devor on April 14, 1956, in Detroit, Mich. They lived in South Dakota and then moved to Minnesota, where they farmed and raised their nine children in Waukenabo Township, Aitkin County, Minn. He was a member of the VFW, The Knights of Columbus and Saint James Catholic Church of Aitkin. Harold loved to visit with his family and friends.

Harold is survived by his children and their spouses, John Joerger, James Joerger, Mary (Greg) Handt, Rosann (John) Brey, Brenda Joerger, Joseph Joerger, Suzann Everson and Joshua (Becky) Joerger; son-in-law, Jim Berg; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Clarence, Clem, Loretta, Bertha and Eleanor; and many special relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, “Joyce,” on Nov. 24, 2002; his second wife, June Pearson; daughter, Henritta Berg; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Joerger.