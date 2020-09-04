Highway 34 getting a makeover

Published September 4, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The State Department of Transportation made the decision to change all four-lane highways in the state that run through a town to three-lane highways, which would be a two-lane highway with a turning lane. 

The process of changing SD Highway 34 that runs through Woonsocket to a three-lane highway started last Monday. They first removed the top layer of asphalt, which made for some rough driving for a few days, and then on Monday, Aug. 31, they started the process of resurfacing the whole section through town. That part only took a couple of days, and the crews were gone by Tuesday afternoon. 

Now, it will be up to the state to get the lines painted, and the highway will look completely different, but it will be nice and smooth for much more comfortable driving. The whole point behind changing the highways to three lanes is due to issues with snow removal. Hopefully, these changes will solve those problems.

…See a photo in this week’s issue fo the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

