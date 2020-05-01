By: admin

Published May 1, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Horizon Health Care acknowledges that its operations have changed significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. What has not changed is the deep commitment the organization holds to continue to provide care to rural communities across the state of South Dakota.

“As an organization, we have maintained operations at Woonsocket Community Health Center. Our employees, like everyone, have been impacted by the pandemic on a personal level. Every decision we make is through the lens of ensuring safety for both our patients and our employees,” noted Christina Konechne, Chief Operating Officer of Horizon Health Care.

The organization has implemented many new procedures to ensure patient and staff safety, including screening procedures, car side COVID-19 testing, availability of personal protective equipment and a rotating schedule where possible to ensure the workforce is preserved. Employees are screened each day when entering the building to ensure they do not show any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Horizon Health Care currently has COVID-19 testing available at Woonsocket CHC, though not everyone can be tested due to the availability of testing supplies and the requirements laboratories have set on which specimens can be processed. Patients are encouraged to call the clinic if they have symptoms of COVID-19 for further guidance.

The organization is leveraging new technologies to keep patients and staff safe as well. Patients can now receive care through a TeleVideo visit or a telephone visit. To schedule an appointment, patients should simply call their local Horizon Health Care clinic where their provider will help determine which visit is right for their care.

“We want to reiterate to our patients and the community that we are here for you, our doors are not closed. Although we are in the middle of a pandemic, we recognize that other health concerns and questions exist too. We are seeing patients in the clinic, car side, at their homes, over the phone and through video,” remarked Dr. Lance Lim, MD at Woonsocket Community Health Center.

The Horizon Health Foundation continues to partner with donors and to raise dollars for the Coronavirus Relief Fund and the Employee Emergency Fund. These funds will specifically enable our clinical staff to sustain their resilience while providing safe, high-quality care to our patients and community, and financial assistance to employees experiencing a hardship during this time.