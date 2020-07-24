By: admin

Published July 24, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Town and Country Fire District took advantage of a training opportunity this weekend with the removal of a dilapidated home in Woonsocket. The fire department was asked to remove the home with a controlled burn. The property is owned by Chad Wieting of Woonsocket.

With this opportunity, fire crews trained on limited manpower fire attack, attic fires, exterior attack and salvage operations. Crew members worked together to improve and enhance their skills in order to continue to keep people and property safe in the community and surrounding area.

