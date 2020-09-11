By: admin

Published September 11, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that Town & Country Fire District, Woonsocket, S.D., will accept bids for the Addition to the Town & Country Fire Station located at 309 S. Dumont Avenue, Woonsocket, S.D., in accordance to the drawings and specifications prepared by L. L. Jirsa Architect.

The new addition includes a concrete foundation, pre-engineered metal building, overhead doors, walk thru doors, windows, mechanical, electrical and plumbing work. The work also includes removal of the existing metal roof on the existing building and installing a new metal roof system. The total building area for the existing and new addition is a 6,144 square feet single story structure.

Time and place of bid opening: Sealed bids will be received until 1:30 p.m. local time on Monday September 28, 2020, by the Town & Country Fire District, 309 S. Dumont Ave., Woonsocket, SD 57385.

Bona fide general contract bidders may view a copy of the proposed Contract Documents by contacting L. L. Jirsa Architect by email; lljirsa@mitchelltelecom.net for an electronic copy of the plans and specifications at no cost or request a hard copy by mail with a $50.00 non-refundable plan reproduction fee.

Bid Security: Bid Bond in the amount of 10 percent of the bid price or in lieu of a bid bond, a cashier’s check in the amount of five percent of the bid shall be required to be submitted with the bid.

Contract Security: The Low Bidder to whom a contract is awarded shall furnish a Performance Bond, Payment Bond in an amount equal to the contract price. The successful Bidder shall also provide a certificate of insurance as required in the Supplemental Conditions.

Bid rejection/Acceptance: Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, waive informalities in bidding, or to accept the Bid or Bids, which best serve the interest of the Owner.

Bid Withdrawal: No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 30 days after the opening of Bids without the consent of the Owner. Unopened Bids may be withdrawn prior to the scheduled time of the bid opening.