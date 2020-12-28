By: admin

Published December 28, 2020, in Obituaries

Irene E. Rearick, 95, of Huron, died on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Avantara Huron.

Her funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 21, at First United Methodist Church. Her funeral service was live streamed through the Welter Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial was at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was on Sunday, Dec. 20, with the family present at the Welter Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Irene E. (Fuerst) Rearick, the daughter of Helmuth and Edith (Mills) Fuerst, was born on March 16, 1925, in Armour. Irene attended school in the Armour area.

On Sept. 19, 1943, Irene married Keith Rearick in Mitchell. They farmed in rural Letcher for the next eight years. In 1952, the couple moved to Huron, where they lived until their passing. In their earlier years, Irene and Keith enjoyed square dancing, fishing, and camping. More recently, Irene enjoyed volunteering at Helping Hands and going to the Huron Senior Center. Irene was a member of First United Methodist Church in Huron and Huron Senior Center.

Grateful for having shared in Irene’s life are her two daughters, Dellila “Dee” Nelson and Janice (Larry) Frey, both of Huron; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Theresa Fuerst of Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith, in 2011; son, Kenneth Rearick; grandson, Michael Rearick; son-in-law, Gordon Nelson; two brothers, Leonard (Belva) Fuerst and Lyle Fuerst; two sisters, Delores (Clarence) Juhnke and Lola (Billy) Potts; brother-in-law and spouse, Dale (Alice) Rearick; and two sisters-in-law and their spouses, Leota (Clarence) Johnson and Bernita (Allen) Johnson.