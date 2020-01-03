By: admin

Published January 3, 2020, in Obituaries

James H. Busch, 81, of Woonsocket and formerly of Alpena, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Services are pending at this time.

James Herman Busch was born on May 11, 1938, to parents William H. and Neva P. (Holforty) Busch in Redwood Falls, Minn. Jim entered the U.S. Army on May 26, 1955, and proudly served until his honorable discharge on May 23, 1958.

Jim married Lillian Miedema on Nov. 29, 1958, in Pipestone, Minn. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jim was a carpenter and owned his own business.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lillian of Huron; son, Kelly Busch of Huron; daughters, Barb (Scott) Lillethun of Des Moines, Iowa and Eva (David) Barnes of Huron; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Busch of Huron.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sharon; and one brother, Louie Busch.