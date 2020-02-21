By: admin

Published February 21, 2020, in Sports

On Friday, Feb. 7, the junior high girls hosted the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds in Woonsocket. The Blackhawks lost to a tough Warbirds team with a final score of 21-40. Leading the scoring for the young Blackhawks was Kamryn Ochsner with six points. Kara Wormstadt and Kennadie Ochsner each had four points apiece. Tailynn Larson added three points, and Makenzie Schley and Morgan Eggleston each chipped in two points.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, the C-team ladies played against Wolsey-Wessington in Wolsey. They lost a good matchup with a final score of 7-15. SCW was led by Kailynn Eggleston, Ellie Evans and Kara Wormstadt who all had two points each and Jeslynn Moody added the last point.

