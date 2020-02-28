By: admin

Published February 28, 2020, in Sports

On Monday, Feb. 17, the SCW junior high girls welcomed the James Valley Christian Vikings to Forestburg for an early game before the JV and varsity games that night. The junior high girls were handed a loss with a final score of 22-45. Leading in the scoring for the young Lady Blackhawks were the Ochsner twins, Kamryn with six points and Kennadie with five points. Tailynn Larson contributed four points, while Makenzie Schley and Jaslyn Swearingen both added two points each.

