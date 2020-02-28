Junior high girls continue to work hard on the court

By:
Published February 28, 2020, in Sports

On Monday, Feb. 17, the SCW junior high girls welcomed the James Valley Christian Vikings to Forestburg for an early game before the JV and varsity games that night. The junior high girls were handed a loss with a final score of 22-45. Leading in the scoring for the young Lady Blackhawks were the Ochsner twins, Kamryn with six points and Kennadie with five points. Tailynn Larson contributed four points, while Makenzie Schley and Jaslyn Swearingen both added two points each.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 2, 2020, 2:16 am
    Mostly cloudy
    26°F
    real feel: 13°F
    humidity: 95%
    wind speed: 11 mph NW
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 1, 2020 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 March 4, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 6, 2020 March 7, 2020
    March 8, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 March 11, 2020 March 12, 2020 March 13, 2020 March 14, 2020
    March 15, 2020 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 18, 2020 March 19, 2020 March 20, 2020 March 21, 2020
    March 22, 2020 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 March 25, 2020 March 26, 2020 March 27, 2020 March 28, 2020
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 