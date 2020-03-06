Junior high girls place third in tournament

Published March 6, 2020, in Sports

On Saturday, Feb. 29, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket junior high girls basketball team traveled to Iroquois to participate in the Iroquois “Big Slam” Junior High Tournament. The tournament was made up of seven area teams. The SCW girls played well and came out with third place. 

The first game of the afternoon found the SCW girls playing against the Iroquois/Doland Chiefs. SCW was dominant for the whole game and won with a final score SCW 26 and Iroquois/Doland 17.

The SCW girls moved on to the semi-finals where they met James Valley Christian on the court. The girls played tough, but the shots weren’t falling for SCW and they lost to JVC, 9-26.

For the final game of the afternoon, the SCW junior high girls played Wolsey-Wessington to determine third and fourth place in the tournament. The Lady Blackhawks started out slow in the first half and found themselves behind, 8-12. In the second half, the SCW girls turned it around and ended up defeating Wolsey-Wessington with a final score of 20-16 and claiming third place at the Iroquois “Big Slam” Junior High Tournament.

