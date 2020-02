By: admin

Published February 21, 2020, in Obituaries

Karen M. Lillard, 53, of Artesian passed away suddenly on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Her loving family is planning a memorial service for her at a later date. Arrangements are by Basham Funeral Home in Woonsocket.

Karen is survived by life companion, Douglas Lloyd of Artesian; his son, Daniel (Tiffany) Lloyd of Artesian; one granddaughter; her mother, Rita Lillard of Heavener, Okla.; special niece, Shawna Wood, of Oklahoma; and a sister, Angie Wood of Oklahoma.