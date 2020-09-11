By: admin

Published September 11, 2020, in Obituaries

Karen R. Moe, 77, of rural Woonsocket/Huron passed away early Sunday evening at the Sanford Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls. Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 3, from 3-6 p.m. at Welter Funeral Home in Huron with family present from 5-6 p.m. and a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. A graveside service was held at Silver Creek Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Karen was born to Ray and Lois Eden (Kretchmer) on July 28th, 1943, in Huron, S.D. Karen attended grade and middle school in Huron graduating from Huron High School in 1961. Karen continued her education at the Northwest College of Commerce in Huron briefly working at the county courthouse prior to moving into her lifelong passion as an elementary teacher. Upon completion of her teaching certificate she taught in the Cavour School System. Karen graduated with a degree in Education from Huron University in spring of 1969.

She married Keith G. Moe on June 21, 1969. That fall they moved to the farm in Woonsocket where they started and raised their family. She enjoyed supporting her boys in all their activities and could always be heard cheering from the stands. Karen fulfilled her dream as an elementary school teacher in the Woonsocket School System for over 30 years. She touched the lives of many students and will always be known as “Mrs. Moe.” Karen adored her grandchildren and loved watching them play, especially at the farm. She was a faithful friend and dearly enjoyed her breakfast crew at the Plains.

She is survived by her two sons, Kevin (Amber) Moe of Yankton, S.D., and Kurt (Kari) Moe of Sioux Falls, S.D.; six grandchildren, Landon and Brody Moe, Kassie, Gavin, Avah and Hudson Moe; sisters-in-law, Ila Anderson of Huron, S.D., Mary Alice Moe of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Jane Knutson of Long Lake, Minn.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Robert Eden; her grandson, Garrett Moe; niece, Ilene Cooper; and niece, Caryn L. Moe.