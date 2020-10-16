By: admin

Published October 16, 2020, in Sports

SCW Volleyball had another busy week with three games in four days. They started off on Monday, Oct. 5, playing a rescheduled game with Wessington Springs in Woonsocket. The lady Blackhawks had wins across the board that night. The seventh grade started with a tie, but they did win their first set, 25-18, and then handed a win to Wessington Springs with a score of 21-25.

The eighth graders were up next, and they started the winning streak for the Blackhawks with winning both sets of their match. Set scores were 26-24 and 25-11.

SCW’s C-team worked through a close battle in their first set and came out on top with a score of 27-25, and then won the whole match with their second set victory and a score of 25-17. The junior varsity also came out victorious with set scores of 25-10 and 25-19.

The varsity ladies had a pretty easy night, winning in three sets with scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-13.

The following night, Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders, also in Woonsocket.

SCW’s varsity squad won their game against the Crusaders in three sets. Set scores were 25-11, 25-18 and 25-18.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Armour to take on the Tripp-Delmont/Armour Nighthawks for their only away game of the week. The junior high girls started things off well for SCW with a win in three sets. Scores were 25-23, 22-25 and 15-10. The junior varsity ladies found a comparative foe in the Nighthawks, taking the match to three sets, but the SCW girls just couldn’t pull through for the win. Set scores for the JV were 25-18, 21-25 and 16-18.

The varsity ladies had the same struggle as the JV. They fought hard to come back from being down two sets to start, but they couldn’t bring out the win in the fifth set and gave the victory to TDA. Their set scores were 19-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-15 and 11-15.

Senior Ellie VonEye is back on the court for the Lady Blackhawks after a COVID-19 quarantine because she had direct contact with someone who tested positive, so that could help SCW continue to do well. The Lady Blackhawks are now 6-8 for the season. They were scheduled to go to Howard on Monday, Oct. 12, but that game had to be postponed due to COVID issues on the Howard team. They hosted James Valley Christian on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Forestburg, and will travel to White Lake tonight (Thursday) to take on the Kimball/White Lake Wildkats. Then on Tuesday, Oct. 20, they host Hitchcock-Tulare in Woonsocket.

