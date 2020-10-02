By: admin

Published October 2, 2020, in Sports

The Lady Blackhawks had two matches last week, one away and one at home. Their first match found them traveling to Wolsey to take on the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds on Tuesday. It was a rough night for the Blackhawks, but they came back around and ended their week with a solid win against Iroquois at home on Thursday night.

Against Wolsey-Wessington, the seventh grade started the games with a loss in three sets. Their scores were 10-25, 25-15 and 14-16. The eighth graders lost their match with set scores of 8-25 and 16-25. The C-team worked hard but fell short and lost their match in two sets with scores of 21-25 and 19-25. The junior varsity had a tough night and continued the losing streak with set scores of 13-25 and 18-25.

The SCW varsity girls produced quite a battle with the Warbirds, taking the match to five sets, but the Lady Blackhawks ran out of steam, and they lost the match with set scores of 16-25, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24 and 9-15.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the Iroquois/Doland Chiefs in Woonsocket for their homecoming game of the week. The junior high girls had a tough week ending with a hard-fought battle and a loss against Iroquois. Their set scores were 19-25 and 21-25.

The SCW C-team started the winning streak for the Lady Blackhawks on Thursday night. They won in two sets with set scores of 25-11 and 25-17. The junior varsity also won in two sets with scores of 25-4 and 25-3.

SCW saw their next court action on Monday, Sept. 28 against Freeman in Forestburg, and then they turned right around and drove to Highmore on Tuesday night to take on the Highmore-Harrold Pirates. The 281 Conference Tournament was supposed to take place on Saturday, Oct. 3. Because of the current pandemic, the tournament will not take place, but the Lady Blackhawks will have a game against the James Valley Christian Vikings in Woonsocket on Saturday instead. The JV match will start at 1 p.m. with the varsity match to follow. They will then play their rescheduled game against Wessington Springs next Monday, Oct. 5, in Woonsocket, and on Tuesday, Oct. 6, they will host Sunshine Bible Academy, also in Woonsocket.

