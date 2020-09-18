Lady Blackhawks end the week with 1-1 on the road

By:
Published September 18, 2020, in Sports

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Corsica to play a full night of volleyball. They started with a junior high game, which ended in a 0-3 loss for the young Blackhawks. Set scores were 13-25, 19-25 and 12-15. 

The C-team followed the junior high, and they brought home the only Blackhawk win on the night. They won all three sets played with scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 12-9. The junior varsity fought a tough match with the Lady Jaguars and suffered a loss with set scores of 15-25 and 22-25. 

The varsity squad ended the night of games as they went up against a well-oiled machine in the Corsica-Stickney volleyball team. The Lady Blackhawks fell to the Jaguars in three sets with scores of 9-25, 13-25 and 18-25.

The Lady Blackhawks were supposed to have their next game on Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Woonsocket, but due to exposure to COVID-19, their opposing team from Wessington Springs couldn’t come over to play. That game is to be rescheduled sometime this season. So, SCW will have their next game on Saturday, Sept. 19 against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland in Forestburg. Their following game will be on Tuesday, Sept. 22 in Wolsey.

