By: admin

Published February 7, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Blackhawks basketball teams traveled to Alexandria for a doubleheader against the Hanson Beavers. The night started with the C-teams and the JV teams both playing in different gyms since Hanson still has their old gym on Alexandria’s Main Street. No stats were available for the C-teams or the boys’ JV, but the girls’ JV team came up short with a final score of 23-55. Their leaders were Teya Moody with nine points, Dayton Easton with six points and Ellie VonEye with four points.

The varsity teams both played in the school’s gym once the JV games were over. The varsity girls worked hard through a tough, back-and-forth battle with the Lady Blackhawks hanging on to win with a final score of 42-39. They were led by Trista White with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals and Brooke Doering with ten rebounds. Trinity Boschee helped out with six points, and Taryn Ziebart, Kaylee White and Teya Moody each added five.

For the boys, the only stats available were for the varsity who fell to the Beavers with a final score of 50-60, Hanson. Leaders for the Blackhawks were Noah Dickson with 15 points and 13 rebounds and Cayden Slykhuis who also tossed in 15 points. Malachi Bruce contributed nine points for SCW.

