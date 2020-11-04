By: admin

Published November 4, 2020, in Sports

On Monday, Oct. 26, the SCW volleyball team traveled to Howard for a rescheduled game, and it turned out to be worth the drive for the Lady Blackhawks. The seventh grade started by winning their game in three sets with scores of 21-10, 11-21 and 21-17. The eighth grade followed and ended their game in a tie with set scores of 21-19 and 26-28.

Up next was the C-team, and SCW continued to win with set scores of 25-11 and 25-13.

The junior varsity had to go to three sets, but the Lady Blackhawks prevailed again with set scores of 25-21, 22-25 and 15-7.

The varsity girls lost their marathon of a first set with a score of 31-33, but they then went on to win the next three sets and take the match from the Howard Tigers. Other set scores were 25-19, 25-23 and 25-15.

The last regular-season game for SCW was on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Plankinton against the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans. The night started with the seventh grade winning with set scores of 28-26 and 15-10. The eighth graders won their game, as well, with set scores of 27-25 and 25-18.

The C-team followed with a loss in two sets. Set scores were 15-25 and 12-25.

The junior varsity fought a tough battle but ended up short and added a loss to their record in three sets. Set scores were 18-25, 25-22 and 11-15.

The varsity ladies started their post season play this week against Mitchell Christian on Monday, Nov. 2, in Forestburg for the first round of Region play. The region tournament continued on Tuesday, with the winner from Monday’s game traveling to Colman to go up against the Colman-Egan Hawks to advance to the Region Championship game to be played on Thursday, Nov. 5. Results will be in next week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

