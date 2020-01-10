By: admin

Published January 10, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

The SCW Lady Blackhawks hosted the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans in Woonsocket on Thursday, Jan. 2 and ended the night with a tough loss and a final score of 35-54. Leading scorers for the Lady Blackhawks were Trinity Boschee with 11 points, Trista White with nine and Mariah Jost with five points. Jost also led in rebounds with four and tossed in two steals. White led in assists with three, while her sister, Kaylee White, had the most steals for the team with three.

…Check out more about the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.