Lady Blackhawks suffer two losses last week

By:
Published January 10, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

Kaylee White works hard defensively during the game against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton in Woonsocket on Thursday, Jan. 2.

The SCW Lady Blackhawks hosted the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans in Woonsocket on Thursday, Jan. 2 and ended the night with a tough loss and a final score of 35-54. Leading scorers for the Lady Blackhawks were Trinity Boschee with 11 points, Trista White with nine and Mariah Jost with five points. Jost also led in rebounds with four and tossed in two steals. White led in assists with three, while her sister, Kaylee White, had the most steals for the team with three.

