Published December 18, 2020, in Obituaries

Lawrence “Larry” Connor, 70, of Artesian, died on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his residence. A visitation and prayer service were held on Dec. 16.

Larry, was born Oct. 23, 1950, to John and Evelyn (Bracha) Connor in Mitchell. He attended Notre Dame Academy until the eighth grade and then went to Mitchell High School for two years. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. After his return, he worked with his dad roofing. In September 1969, he met Donna Simonson, and they were married on Nov. 17, 1973. Larry worked in the mobile home business until September 1980 when he was injured on the job. He moved to Donna’s grandparent’s farm with Donna and their two children, Wynette and John. In 1987, they moved to Artesian.

Larry had many hobbies. He loved his flowers, especially his rose bushes. He loved his garden and yard work. Larry spent many hours building and running his model trains. He also enjoyed going to his kids and grandkids’ sporting events. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Donna; son, John; daughter, Wynette (Nick) Voorhees; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Connie (Gary) Nelson, Gordon (Mary Jo) Connor; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Wanda and Arnie Rus; and a mother-in-law, Devona Simonson.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brothers, Delbert, Darold, Dennis and Albert; a sister, Ardis; a nephew, Troy Nelson; and a father-in-law, Kenneth Simonson.