Lester Klinkel

Huron

By:
Published April 10, 2020, in Obituaries

Lester Allen Klinkel, 91, of Huron, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Avantara Huron following a short battle with cancer. 

A private family service will take place with burial at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron.

  Lester “Les” Klinkel was born to Roy and Iva (Cheney) Klinkel at Canistota. He attended school in Canistota and Bancroft, and then he graduated from De Smet. Les served with the 196th RCT of the South Dakota National Guard in Alaska during the Korean War.

  He married Darlene (Magnuson) and moved to Huron. He was a graduate of South Dakota State University and was a sales representative for Paper, Calmenson Steel Company of St. Paul, Minn. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Post 7 American Legion, Noon Lions Club, Mr. & Mrs. Dance Club, delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered to take tickets at basketball and baseball games and the races, and spent many summer vacations at Roy Lake over the Fourth of July.

  He is survived by his wife, Darlene of Huron; children, Renae Klinkel of Huron, Brian (Dawn) Klinkel of Arizona, Scott (Rhonda) Klinkel of Aberdeen, and Robyn (Todd) Snedeker of Woonsocket; one brother, Merle of De Smet; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

  He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.

