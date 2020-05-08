By: admin

Published May 8, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The South Dakota Community Foundation called on communities around South Dakota to turn on lights and create lighted displays to show support for everyone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lights were turned on in communities across the state on May 1 between 9:30 and 10 p.m. CT.

The city of Woonsocket was one of the communities that heeded the call. Some residents turned on their porch lights and others created displays. Rayna Goergen, of Woonsocket, turned on the lights of her yard display. Scott and Jill Larson, of rural Woonsocket, had the lights roped around their porch glowing with support. The Woonsocket School football field and Feistner baseball field were also lit up to honor everyone in the COVID-19 battle.

Photos and drone videos of the lights and displays from communities across the state can be viewed on the Let It Shine South Dakota Facebook page.