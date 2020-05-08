Let it Shine South Dakota acknowledged in Woonsocket

By:
Published May 8, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The South Dakota Community Foundation called on communities around South Dakota to turn on lights and create lighted displays to show support for everyone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lights were turned on in communities across the state on May 1 between 9:30 and 10 p.m. CT.

The city of Woonsocket was one of the communities that heeded the call. Some residents turned on their porch lights and others created displays. Rayna Goergen, of Woonsocket, turned on the lights of her yard display. Scott and Jill Larson, of rural Woonsocket, had the lights roped around their porch glowing with support. The Woonsocket School football field and Feistner baseball field were also lit up to honor everyone in the COVID-19 battle.

Photos and drone videos of the lights and displays from communities across the state can be viewed on the Let It Shine South Dakota Facebook page.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 9, 2020, 4:09 pm
    Cloudy
    49°F
    real feel: 39°F
    humidity: 60%
    wind speed: 20 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 29 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 26, 2020 April 27, 2020 April 28, 2020 April 29, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020 May 2, 2020
    May 3, 2020 May 4, 2020 May 5, 2020 May 6, 2020 May 7, 2020 May 8, 2020 May 9, 2020
    May 10, 2020 May 11, 2020 May 12, 2020 May 13, 2020 May 14, 2020 May 15, 2020 May 16, 2020
    May 17, 2020 May 18, 2020 May 19, 2020 May 20, 2020 May 21, 2020 May 22, 2020 May 23, 2020
    May 24, 2020 May 25, 2020 May 26, 2020 May 27, 2020 May 28, 2020 May 29, 2020 May 30, 2020
    May 31, 2020 June 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 4, 2020 June 5, 2020 June 6, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 