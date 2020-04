By: admin

Published April 10, 2020, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. with Ed Hoffman, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

The tax roll was reviewed, with no appeals presented.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to adjourn at 8:00 p.m.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer