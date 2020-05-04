By: admin

Published June 12, 2020, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Ed Hoffman, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

Sean Gromer, Andy Ettswold, and Melissa Ettswold also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve April 1st, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

An ad was placed in the Sanborn Weekly Journal to hire for a water/sewer maintenance position and also an ad was placed for summer help in the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

Discussion was held on a bid from Dawson Construction for culverts/ditching/gravel on roads in town.

Discussion was held on the COVID-19 pandemic. Meier presented the COVID-19 Temporary Emergency Resolution No.1. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve the Resolution that was presented.

The Board went over Federal Emergency Management Agency paperwork. The Town of Letcher was awarded $15,663.38 as State/Federal reimbursement for the 2019 spring blizzard and flooding that resulted in damage from March 13th – April 26th, 2019. These funds will be put towards the pump that burned up and that was fixed by Dakota Pump, and for the rental of a pump that was used during this time when the pump was being fixed and labor.

New Business:

Andy and Melissa Ettswold discussed with the board about having a softball and baseball season at the ball park. A tentative date of June 1st is when the association is looking at starting the season. They will keep the board posted when it gets closer to time to let them know the date.

The water will be turned on, and the electricity will be turned on for the season.

The Board will have a sanitizer station for everyone to use. They will also be looking into what it would cost for a small hot water heater.

Mayor Chada is going to check with TK Electric about fixing the lights at the ballpark.

It was also brought to the board’s attention that the back stop is going to need to be looked at getting fixed. Mayor Chada was going to go look at it and see what it will take to have the back stop fixed.

Ed Hoffman is resigning from his trustee position on the town board. This will be Hoffman’s last meeting as a trustee member. The board appointed a new trustee member to fill the position for the remainder of the term. Sean Gromer has been appointed to fill the position of the trustee member.

A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to add Sean Gromer to the Cortrust checking account and remove Ed Hoffman from the Cortrust checking account.

Appoint Municipal Officials:

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to elect Mark Chada as Mayor.

Mayor: Mark Chada;

Trustee: Angie Larson;

Trustee: Sean Gromer.

Angie will contact Menards and have them send out a new sheet to update who can charge on the account at Menards.

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

The Covid-19 Resolution has been lifted.

The annual report was presented. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve the annual report.

A copy of the report will be sent to the South Dakota Legislative Audit.

The West Nile grant has been received. Angie Meier will be filling it out and sending it in by June 1st, 2020.

There is a ceiling fan not working at the fire hall. Mayor Chada will be looking into it.

Discussion was held on the part-time maintenance position posted in the Sanborn Weekly Journal. The Board received one application for the position.

Work areas include but are not limited to: water, sewer, streets, snow removal, West Nile spraying, and landfill. The following certification/license must be obtained: Class 1 Water Distribution.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve to hire Ed Hoffman as the part-time maintenance position. Salary will be $14,400.00 a year.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Doug’s Custom Paint & Body – $85.95 – Mower Supplies, NorthWestern Energy – $1,374.76 – Lagoon – $15.00, Rossy Park – $25.17, Community Center – $295.43, Street Lights – $518.25, Lift station – $349.31, Water Valve – $14.70, and Water Plant – $156.90, Santel Communications – $236.00 – Community Center Phone – $26.38, Community Center – Internet – $55.00, Office – Phone – $29.71, Office – Internet – $80.50, Phone – Lift station – $44.41, Ed Hoffman – $1,671.35 – Lost Time, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Jim Fridley – $184.70 – Water Superintendent, Angie Meier – $700.00 – Annual Report and $891.96 – Finance Officer Wages, Mark Chada – $52.70 – Reimbursement for postage for sending water samples – March and April, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $264.67, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Meter Reader.

The next board meeting will be held on May 18th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Center.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer