Published July 17, 2020, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. T. Fridley, J. Coenen, A. Ettswold, and R. Herron also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve June 8th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

The Board went over past due accounts. They will be mailing out letters for past due accounts.

Board members went over the Federal Emergency Management Agency paperwork. The Town of Letcher was awarded $28,133.63 as State/Federal reimbursement for the 2019 spring blizzard and flooding that resulted in damage from March 13th – April 26th, 2019. These funds will be put towards roads for gravel and culvert replacement.

Discussion was held on re-opening the Community Center. As of today June 8th, 2020, the Community Center will be reopened.

The Board talked with Northwestern Energy about turning on the electricity at the ballpark. They will not turn it on until the back stop that is holding the electricity boxes is replaced. Mayor Chada is checking in to this.

Discussion was held on the Fireman’s Reserve Account. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to remove Ed Hoffman from the Fireman’s Reserve Account.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to add Mark Chada as a signer to the Fireman’s Reserve Account.

The Board received membership dues for 2021 for Planning and Development District III. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, to pay for the membership dues for 2021.

A discussion was held with citizens of Letcher about concerns with the town. Multiple concerns were brought to the attention of the board, including the following: putting out bids for gravel for the Town of Letcher, the Water/Sewer Maintenance Position, the location of equipment for the town, fixing the hole at the end of main street, various nuisance issues in town, getting the pile of trees pushed up at the dump grounds, fire hydrants that are leaking in town, having a gravel pile that could be used to fill potholes in town, and advertising positions in the newspaper. The board will be looking into these issues, and they will be discussed further at the next board meeting.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report. There were no issues; everything looked good.

Discussion was held on the fire hydrants that are leaking in town. Zack Scott Construction has been called and will be coming to look at the hydrants.

One of the lift station pumps has gone down. Dakota Pump has come up and gotten the pump and will contact Eddie Hoffman or Mark Chada to let them know what it will cost and what needs to be done to get the problem fixed.

Past due accounts were gone over.

Discussion was held on a culvert that is possibly plugged. E. Hoffman will look at it to see if it is plugged.

R. Herron discussed with the board a water question with his trailer house.

A call has been made to Dawson Construction about starting the culvert replacement and gravel. As soon as it dries up enough, they will get started.

M. Chada will be calling to get a quote on fixing the holes on the east end of Main Street.

Discussion was held on taking the tree down that has died between the Community Center and Jake’s. The Board is planning to take it down in the next month.

M. Chada has contacted Pro-Contracting. They will be coming up as soon as they can to push up the tree pile.

Discussion was held on protocol for the warning siren. It was discussed with J. Coenen and T. Fridley on when the warning siren should be set off. The warning siren will be set off at the time of a tornado when Letcher is put into a tornado warning and a confirmed tornado is on the ground. The warning siren will not be set off for a severe thunderstorm warning and will also not be set off if the tornado warning is for the eastern part of Sanborn County and is not headed in the town’s direction. The warning siren is for alerting residents when they are outside. It is not meant to warn residents who are indoors. It was recommended that residents have a weather radio for inside. J. Coenen, T. Fridley, and J. Starzmann are the ones who can set the warning siren off. A recommendation was made that the town have three designees with Kenwood radios that can set the warning siren off if need be. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to purchase three new Kenwood radios. It will be discussed at the next board meeting on the designees.

The Board talked with B. McGinnis from District III about updates with the ordinances. He said he plans to have them looked over by June 30th.

Discussion was held on updating the website for the town. Board members will look into the cost and who can update it.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,374.70 – Health Insurance, Davison Rural Water – $3,348.25 – Water Used, Dawson Construction – $928.57-Streets – Blading, Menards – $250.85 – Grounds – Repairs and Maintenance – Ballpark, Morgan, Theeler, LLP – $156.56 – Professional Fees, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $74.83 – Advertising Minutes.

The next board meeting will be held on July 6th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Center.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer