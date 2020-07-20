Letcher Town Board proceedings

July 20th, 2020

Published August 14, 2020

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance. E. Hoffman also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve July 8th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: 

Discussion was held on past due accounts.  

Discussion was held on the lift station pump that went down. Dakota Pump was called due to the pump tripping out. Pump was changed out with the spare pump. The pump that was not working was taken to Dakota Pump in Mitchell. They found that the motor on the pump was bad. Parts were ordered and repairs were made. Also, the flow meter needed to be replaced on the pump and that was done at this time also.  

The Federal Emergency Management Agency money will be used towards fixing the pump.  

Clark Paving has been called about fixing the holes on the east side of Main Street. The Board is waiting for a call back.  

The Board received $2,157.00 on the West Nile Grant. The Board will be placing an order with VanDiest for West Nile chemical. Once the Board receives the bill, they will turn it into the state to be reimbursed.  

Request was made by the postmaster to please change the warning siren to go off at 1:00 p.m. instead of 12:00 p.m. due to health issues. Motion by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to move the noon whistle to 1:00 p.m. Motion carried. 

New Business: 

Discussion was held on the water sample report.  

The Board went over past due accounts. Letters were sent out.  

The Board is waiting on a call back from Clark Paving to fix pot holes on the east end of Main Street.  

The Board received the bill from VanDiest for Mosquito Spray and will send in bill to be reimbursed for the mosquito spray.  

Discussion was held on the renewal paperwork for the town insurance. The Board went over paperwork and will submit the renewal to CorInsurance.  

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Mark Chada – $26.35 – Shipping water sample to Pierre, Morgan Theeler LLP – $130.46 – Professional Fees, US Bank Trust – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $461.90 – Advertising Minutes and Report, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,374.70 – Health Insurance, VanDiest Supply – $2,668.75 – Mosquito Spray, Davison Rural Water – $3,448.00 – Water Used, Dakota Pump – $2,956.78 – Replace Flow Meter in pump station, Dakota Pump – $3,306.38 – Change out pump, repairs to pump made and reinstalled pump at lift station, Dawson Construction – $816.33 – Blading Streets, Ed Hoffman – $99.56 – Rembursement for PH Water Tester and Chlorine Reagents tests.

The next board meeting will be held on August 3rd, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Center. 

Angie Meier

Finance Officer 

