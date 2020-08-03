By: admin

Published September 4, 2020, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve July 20th, 2020 minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

The Board went over past due accounts. Letters have been sent out.

The Board is waiting on a call back from Clark Paving to fix pot holes on the east end of Main Street.

A bill from VanDiest for Mosquito Spray has been received. The Board will send in the bill to be reimbursed for the mosquito spray.

Discussion was held on the renewal paperwork for the town insurance. The Board members went over the paperwork and will submit the renewal to CorInsurance.

New Business:

Dawson Construction will be hauling in gravel and starting to work on the streets.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to order four radios for the warning siren. Once the radios are in, it will be decided who will have the radios.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Water Meter Reader Wages, Gary Moody – $387.87 – Summer Help – July Wages, Ed Hoffman – $1,018.20 – Water/Sewer Maintenance Position Wages, Angela Larson – $68.33 – Custodian Wages, Angie Meier – $300.36 – Finance Officer Wages, Santel Communcations – $238.55 (Office Phone – $31.29, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center Phone – $26.51, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Lift station – Phone – $45.25), NorthWestern Energy – $1,075.67 (Rossy Park – $24.85, Water Valve – $12.83, Lift station – $206.93, Street Lights – $524.70, Lagoon – $15.00, Ball park – $67.42, Water Plant – $24.82, Community Center – $199.12), Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Gary Moody – $801.52 – Summer Help June Wages and Reimbursement for $115.82 – Tire Repair at CHS included in the $801.52, CNA Surety – $825.00 – Professional Fees, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Removal.

The next board meeting will be held on August 24th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Center.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer