November 4th, 2020

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve October 19th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: 

Discussion was held on past due accounts.  

Discussion was held on culverts needing to be replaced and Dawson bringing in more gravel. 

The Board received an update from the Legion, and they have decided to postpone Bingo or any activities at the Community Center until March of 2021. 

Discussion was held on a nuisance letter that was sent out.  The nuisance has been taken care of at this time.  

New Business: 

Discussion was held on past due accounts.  

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the liquor license renewal for Buckshots and Jake’s Lounge for 2021. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Department of Revenue –  $2,300.00 – Liquor license renewal, Department of Public Health Lab – $406.00 – Water Samples, Hoffman Digging and Well Repair – $319.66 – Reimbursement for Curb Stop, Curb Box, and Hose Clamp, NorthWestern Energy – $909.06 – Street Lights – $494.48, Water Valve – $10.63, Ballpark – $39.78, Rossy Park – $23.55, Lift Station – $42.18, Water Plant – $32.75, Lagoon – $15.00, Community Center – $250.69, Santel Communications – $235.03 – Liftstation Phone – $45.33, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Office Phone – $29.03, Office Internet – $80.50, Cor-Insurance – $9,141.00 – Insurance Renewal for Town, Dawson Construction – $1,810.20 – Disking/Blading, Ed Hoffman – $1,018.20 – Maintenance Position Wages, Angie Meier – $590.51 – Wages – Finance Officer, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Meter Reader Wages.

Due to the finance officer being in quarantine, the November 24th meeting was cancelled.  

The next board meeting will be held on December 7th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office. 

Angie Meier

Finance Officer 

