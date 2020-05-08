Linke earns Equitable Excellence Scholarship

By:
Published May 8, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Carter Linke, a senior at Woonsocket High School, was recently awarded a $2,500 Equitable Excellence Scholarship. Linke was awarded the scholarship for his work in spearheading the project of getting the lighted stop signs and warning ridges in the road at the corner of South Dakota State Highways 34 and 37 after a tragic accident at that corner last fall killed three young students from Woonsocket. Linke put a lot of work into the presentation made by the students to the State Department of Transportation Commission along with the communication to the state and government officials to get a well-marked four-way stop at that corner.

With the scholarship, Linke also earned a $1,000 grant for Woonsocket High School, which is to be used for professional development activities and will be awarded to the school by the end of May this year.

