Published March 13, 2020, in Public Notices

The following is a list of Local Board of Equalization meetings for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessments of their taxing districts.

Complaints on your assessment may be made to your Local Township or Municipal Board of Equalization in writing, post marked no later than Thursday, March 12, 2020. The boards are in session five days, March 16th-20th, 2020.

If you have any questions, please call your Local Board or the Director of Equalization’s Office at 796-4514.

•Afton – Monday, March 16, 2020, 8:00 p.m. at Trish Moore residence. Books open for review by appointment at Trish Moore residence March 16th-20th.

•Benedict – Monday, March 16, 2020, 8:00 p.m. at Jim Hoffman residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Margaret Spelbring residence March 16th-20th.

•Butler – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at Faye Blindauer residence. Books open for review by appointment with Faye Blindauer March 16th-20th.

•Diana – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. Artesian Community Center. Books open for review by appointment at Francis Effling residence March 16th-20th.

•Elliot – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at Janet Maechen residence. Books open by appointment only at Janet Maechen residence March 16th-20th.

•Floyd – Monday, March 16, 2020, 8:00 p.m. at Jim Johannsen residence. Books open for review at Jim Johannsen residence March 16th-20th.

•Jackson – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at Derik Kleinsasser shop office. Books open for review by appointment only at Earl Hinricher residence March 16th-20th.

•Letcher – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at Wes Stekl shop. Books open by appointment at Wes Stekl shop March 16th-20th.

•Logan – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at Adolf Zoss residence. Books open for review by appointment 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. March 16th-20th.

•Oneida – Monday, March 16, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Country Pumper. Books open for review at Country Pumper March 16th-20th.

•Ravenna – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at Judy Fredrich residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Judy Fredrich residence March 16th-20th.

•Silver Creek – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:30 p.m. at Pat Carsrud residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Pat Carsrud residence March16th-20th.

•Twin Lake – Monday, March 16, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Henry Linke residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Henry Linke residence March 16th-20th.

•Union – Monday, March 16, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Country Pumper. Books open for review by appointment at Troy Olson residence March 16th-20th.

•Warren – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at Greg Baysinger residence. Books open by appointment at Brenda Bawdon residence March 16th-20th.

•Woonsocket Township – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at the Woonsocket Community Center. Books open for review by appointment only at Todd Farris residence March 16th-20th.

•Artesian City – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center. Books open for review by appointment only at Molly Ebersdorfer residence March 16th-20th.

•Letcher City – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at Letcher Finance Office. Books open for review at The Letcher Finance Office March 16th-20th.

•Woonsocket City – Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at City Hall. Books open for review at City Hall March 16th-20th.