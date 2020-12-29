Over the weekend of Dec. 18 and 19, three local young men competed in the Matt Triplett Invitational Bull Riding event held in Sioux Falls. On Saturday night, Tanner Christian, a seventh grader from Woonsocket, won the mini bull exhibition, and Layton Zoss, a sixth grader from Forestburg, got second. Mason Moody, a junior from Letcher, got second in the invitational, finishing just 1.5 points behind Professional Bull Riding great, Jess Lockwood.
It was a successful weekend for Sanborn County in the bull riding arena, and we look forward to seeing more of this success in the future.
