Local cowboys have successful performances

Published December 29, 2020, in Public Notices

Over the weekend of Dec. 18 and 19, three local young men competed in the Matt Triplett Invitational Bull Riding event held in Sioux Falls. On Saturday night, Tanner Christian, a seventh grader from Woonsocket, won the mini bull exhibition, and Layton Zoss, a sixth grader from Forestburg, got second. Mason Moody, a junior from Letcher, got second in the invitational, finishing just 1.5 points behind Professional Bull Riding great, Jess Lockwood. 

It was a successful weekend for Sanborn County in the bull riding arena, and we look forward to seeing more of this success in the future.

