By: admin

Published March 13, 2020, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News, Woonsocket

Members from the Artesian and Town and Country Fire Departments spent Saturday improving their skills. The goal of the day’s training was to practice new fire attack techniques and familiarize members with new equipment. Crews did several interior fire attack scenarios along with search and rescue of a trapped occupant. The afternoon had departments doing rapid exterior fire attacks on large fires. These live fire sessions allow crews to better train for realistic events and better serve the community.

