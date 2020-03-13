Local fire crews participate in live fire training in Woonsocket

By:
Published March 13, 2020, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News, Woonsocket

Firefighters discuss the results of an exterior fire attack. Photo Courtesy Corey Fink.

Members from the Artesian and Town and Country Fire Departments spent Saturday improving their skills. The goal of the day’s training  was to practice new fire attack techniques and familiarize members with new equipment. Crews did several interior fire attack scenarios along with search and rescue of a trapped occupant. The afternoon had departments doing rapid exterior fire attacks on large fires. These live fire sessions allow crews to better train for realistic events and better serve the community. 

…See additional photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 15, 2020, 11:07 pm
    Cloudy
    33°F
    real feel: 21°F
    humidity: 73%
    wind speed: 13 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 1, 2020 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 March 4, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 6, 2020 March 7, 2020
    March 8, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 March 11, 2020 March 12, 2020 March 13, 2020 March 14, 2020
    March 15, 2020 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 18, 2020 March 19, 2020 March 20, 2020 March 21, 2020
    March 22, 2020 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 March 25, 2020 March 26, 2020 March 27, 2020 March 28, 2020
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 