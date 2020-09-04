Lois Knapp

Danville, Ill.

Published September 4, 2020, in Obituaries

Lois Ann Knapp, 81, of Danville passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, Ill.

Private family services will be at a later date with inurnment in St. Wilfrid Cemetery in Woonsocket. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Ill., is assisting the family with arrangements. 

Lois was born on March 9, 1939, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Olinger) Jackson, in Mitchell. She was a 1957 graduate of Lane High School. She married Robert Knapp on Oct. 22, 1960, in Woonsocket.

Lois was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Danville. She retired from the Center for Children Services as a Home Intervention Specialist and touched the lives of many children.

Lois served in several active roles with the Danville Light Opera including Production, Red Mask Players theater group as a backstage crew member, sang for many years with the Sweet Adaline’s, and was a member of the Danville Boat Club. Lois enjoyed coffee and her flowers. She was musically talented and in her younger years was a dancer.  She was also an avid world traveler. 

Survivors include her husband, Robert Knapp of Danville, Ill.; one daughter, Elizabeth (Brian) Howland of Bloomington, Ill.; one sister, Delores Bogenrief of Cedarburg, Wis.; two grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Jackson of Lane; a special friend, Carol Bursinger of Tomah, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Patrick Allan Knapp; one daughter, Pamela Kelly; two brothers, Jerry Jackson and Darrel Jackson; and two sisters, Eileen Brosnan and Iola Miller.

