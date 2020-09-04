By: admin

Published September 4, 2020, in Obituaries

Lorraine Larson, 95, of Woonsocket passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Avantara Nursing Home in Huron.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Visitation was Friday, Aug. 28, at the Basham Funeral Home in Woonsocket with a prayer service. Burial was in Eventide Cemetery.

Lorraine was born April 21, 1925, to Charles and Bernadine Thomas in Mitchell. She was the oldest of five children. Lorraine married Levo Larson on Oct. 12, 1943. Following their marriage, they lived on a farm near the Larson family homestead.

They had three children, Joyce, Jim and Skip (Merlin). Lorraine devoted her life to her family and farming. She was well known for the watermelons they grew.

Lorraine was very artistic and even drew portraits of Jim and Peggy, Skip and Diane and Joyce. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed fishing, embroidery, cross stitch, crocheting, reading, hunting, word search, puzzles and dancing.

She was also known as a score keeper for the Woonsocket Baseball Team. If there was ever a question of what the score was, Lorraine was the final word.

Lorraine is survived by three children, Joyce (Fred) Stapleton, Jim (Peggy) Larson, Skip (Diane) Larson; eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; one brother, Dick (Jean) Thomas; her sisters-in-law, Alma (Carl) Fulder, Leona (Babe) Larson and Mandy Schulz; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Levo; her parents; granddaughter, Annette Larson; grandson, Garrett Danburg; two brothers and one sister.