Published April 17, 2020, in Obituaries

Marcelyn “Marcy” Hinker, 100, of Howard, died of natural causes on March 30, 2020, in Casper, Wyo.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be held at a later date at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard.

She was born one mile south of Howard to Tony and Lucy (Hoss) Weishaar, on Aug. 13, 1919. After high school at St. Agatha’s, her education continued at St. Joseph Nursing School in Mitchell where she began her full nursing career. As a dedicated Special Duty RN, she gave care at Methodist Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Illinois. Then she supervised in South Dakota at St. John (Medical Center) in Huron.

On June 1, 1963, Marcy married Lloyd Hinker, of Woonsocket.

Marcy shared her love of music with many as an organist at St. Agatha and pianist at Good Sam’s. Howard Civic League and Senior Center were groups that she treated with her fresh pies and cakes. Her excellent memories of her 100 years on earth surprised many. She was even known as a “good shot” as many raccoons found out.

She is survived by her children, Maureen (Jerry) Vanden Hogen of Wisconsin, Steve (Annette) Hinker of Pierre, Jean (Jake) Schlicht of Missouri, Colleen (Fran) Hummel of Missouri, Phillip (Coila) Hinker of Forestburg, Louise (Gary) Eddy and Dan (Judy) Hinker of Woonsocket, Chris (Jill) Hinker of Arizona, and Mary Beth (Jack) Friedel of Chamberlain; 24 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; her sister, Clotilde McFarland of Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews and families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd on May 12, 1976; her parents; brothers, Bill and Bob; sister, Dorothy Warner; and a grandchild.